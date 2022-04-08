Tyler ISD hosts 2022 District Educators of the Year banquet, honors educators

The event celebrated campus teachers of the year and principals who have excelled inside the classrooms for Tyler ISD students.

TYLER, Texas — Ready for a night full of memories, educators of Tyler ISD walked the red carpet on Thursday evening for the yearly Tyler ISD Educator of the Year banquet at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.

The event celebrated campus teachers of the year and principals who have excelled inside the classrooms for Tyler ISD students. The 2022 District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year were announced at the event along with other honors such as District Rookie of the Year and District Principal of the Year.

“Traditionally, teachers and campus principals were the most revered members of a community. And that is one tradition that has not disappeared in Tyler, Texas,” said Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD superintendent. “We are living in a charged era where talented educators have options outside the profession, so it’s essential to wrap our arms around them and acknowledge their work with students.”