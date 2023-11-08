Tyler ISD hosts back-to-school celebration for faculty, staff

Almost 3,000 TISD employees gathered at Green Acres Baptist Church for a little fun and inspiration before the bell rings.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Next week, students in the largest school district in East Texas will return to school. Tyler ISD faculty and staff attended their back to school bash to build excitement for the year ahead.

Almost 3,000 TISD employees gathered at Green Acres Baptist Church for a little fun and inspiration before the bell rings. It was a mix of both new faces and veteran teachers.

Three-Lakes Middle School AVID teacher Lamesa Harden-Jenkins said she loves attending convocation each year.

"It sets the stage, it sets the mood, it gets people ready for the challenges and the great successful outcomes that we are looking forward to experiencing at the end of the year," Harden-Jenkins said.

But today wasn't just any normal conference, it was a celebration. Tyler ISD employees celebrated with music, dancing, costumes, and of course some great speakers to help get these teachers motivated.

"I get to help educators and coaches; students and teachers understand that what they learn as they walk the halls of their school is so much more than arithmetic or science or language arts. What they get to learn are the foundational skills that will set them up for success in the game of life," said Stephen Mackey, Founder of Two Words Character Development.

Mackey also said that now more than ever is the time to make sure these teachers are pumped up and ready to go for the year.

"Listen, it’s hard to be in public education today, there are so many challenges. And yet, we need public educators now more than ever. Our students need caring adults in their lives," Mackey said.

It's the students that keep these teachers coming back year after year. Take it from Harden-Jenkins who's been in education for 22 years.

"Servitude has always been a passion of mine, but not only that it’s my opportunity to pay it forward to kids. To give them the things that were given to me," Harden-Jenkins said.