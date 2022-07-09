Tyler ISD launches new safety app targeting bullying

“I think this app will be very impactful for the district in making the school a more safer and productive environment.”

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Several East Texas school districts have ramped up their security and safety measures in hopes of limiting school threats. Tyler ISD has launched its latest safety app called the Safe2SpeakUP.

It allows students to send anonymous reports of self-harm, bullying or a situation that makes them feel unsafe.

Lauri Anderson, coordinator of guidance and counseling for Tyler ISD, said once a student sends a report it will allow an open line of communication between the student and school safety officials.

“This app allows for almost an immediate response from a campus threat assessment member, we have district threat assessment members that can respond,” Anderson added. “This even allows us to respond over the weekend as well.”

Anderson said all reports will be handled with care. Decisions on further actions or punishments will be determined by the district.

“We also will communicate with each other and come up with the next steps, whether we do a full investigation, or it's just a simple reach out and check in with the student,” Anderson said.

Lorelai Walker, a student at Tyler Legacy High School, said she hopes this app will help students feel less fearful about speaking up.

“I just think the convenience of it and how reassuring it will make students feel because people are looking out for you plus its very easy to report if you see something happening,” Walker added. “I think this app will be very impactful for the district in making the school a more safer and productive environment.”