TYLER, Texas — With social distancing in place, Tyler ISD having to interview candidates for the 2020-2021 school year through a virtual interview process.

Despite campuses being closed, the district is moving forward with their interview process.

"This is usually our busiest time, March, April and May, because of course, that's when you usually have those university students graduating and completing their clinical teaching," said TISD recruitment specialist Leticia Arroyo. "And so they're reaching out to districts looking for their first teaching career or a teaching job."

Arroyo says the district is hiring for a number of other jobs in addition to open teaching positions including bus drivers, paraprofessionals, clerical receptionists and other jobs.

However, there are unique challenges to doing virtual interviews.

"We are still working very hard and papers screening or applications that are coming through. We're still recruiting virtually through, you know, our universities that are graduating teachers were reaching out to them and we're doing via Skype interviews via zoom via FaceTime," Arroyo said. "You name it, we're doing it."

There are plenty of openings available. You apply online by following this link.