TYLER, Texas — Dr. Lance Groppel has been named the new deputy superintendent of administration for Tyler ISD after approval at Monday night's school board meeting.

Groppel will lead the division that houses curriculum and instruction and K-8 school improvement departments and initiatives.

“I am excited to join the team in Tyler ISD,” Groppel said. “Our family is looking forward to calling Tyler our home.”