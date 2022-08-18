Tyler ISD reminds drivers to remain cautious while near school buses

According to state law, people driving by a school bus must make a complete stop when buses signal traffic lights.

TYLER, Texas — School districts are reminding drivers to practice patience and safety precautions while driving in area school zones.

Tyler ISD has 24 school zones with speed limits ranging from 15 to 25 mph. One of the common issues the district is seeing is drivers not complying with school bus safety.

"What we really need is cooperation from the citizens as they are driving past a school bus," John Bagert, Tyler ISD director of transportation, said. "When a school bus is loading or unloading students, we need them to pay attention."

"Before a bus pulls up to a school stop about 100 to 500 feet, they will activate alternating amber lights, alerting the drivers," Bagert added. "Once they pull up to the stop, those yellow lights will then convert to alternating red flashing lights. There will be two stop signs that come out from the side of the bus when the drivers see that they're required by law to stop behind the bus."

This traffic rule also applies to oncoming traffic. The only exception is if there is a physical barrier or median in between of cars driving on the opposite side of the road.

The Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to slow down if they drive behind or in front of a bus to ensure no one gets hurt.

"The main goal working those school zones is for compliance. It's not to get out there and write tickets and hurt people financially; they are there to gain compliance for the safety of the children," Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for Tyler Police Department, said.