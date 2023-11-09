Tyler ISD's Jack Elementary celebrates 9/11 anniversary, honors namesake of school alumnus Bryan C. Jack

The school's namesake, Bryan C. Jack, had attended schools in Tyler ISD and worked for more than 20 years to help create the U.S. military's budget.

TYLER, Texas — Jack Elementary School students and staff held their annual Patriot Day honoring all patriots, first responders, and the school's name in remembrance of East Texas native and Tyler ISD alumnus Dr. Bryan C. Jack who was killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The school was presented with a flag listing the names of all who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by the Douglas family, who have three children at Jack Elementary and another child who will soon be attending.

Students saw the flag with Dr. Bryan C. Jack’s name on it after visiting the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City and presented it to the school on Patriot Day.

According to Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford, the school represents a hidden gem that is apart of Tyler and East Texas.

“Just like the city and region the campus is located in, the school culture proudly reflects its mascot, the Patriot, through self-accountability and responsibility, in that if every student, parent, and staff member puts in the work, great results occur," Crawford said.