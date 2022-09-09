Tyler ISD's Jack Elementary commemorates 9/11 during its annual Patriot Day ceremony

The school was named after Tyler ISD alumnus Dr. Bryan C. Jack, an economist who worked at the Pentagon before he was killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 attack.

TYLER, Texas — Several students got the chance to express their gratitude to veterans and first responders during the 21st annual Patriot Day ceremony at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School.

Jack graduated from Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy High) in 1970.

He was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77 when hijackers crashed into the Pentagon. The plane was about 200 feet away from Jack’s office.

The school commemorates his life along with the over 2,900 lives lost during the 9/11 attack with songs, speeches and words of gratitude alongside veterans and first responders.

“To see the kids out here waving the American flag and seeing the national anthem is just so sweet and kind, it warms my heart every time,” Kerri Long, community response officer for the city of Tyler, said. "It’s a great feeling when you see kids love America and love their school."

The elementary school, which was built in 2007, continues to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Bryan C. Jack.

“To be able to work for a campus that has his namesake and official 9/11 memorial site, we just feel it's important to do this every year to honor him,” Brett Shelby, principal of Jack Elementary school, said.

The students are not only taught about the tragedy that transpired on that day but are taught about leadership and the character skills Dr. Jack portrayed through the school's Leader-In-Me program.

"It is important to be a leader because leaders are good people and they grow up to be good people,” said Leroy Brown, fifth grader at Jack Elementary School. “Every single first responder and veteran is very important to us and we're happy that they have served."

During the ceremony, a new addition was added to Jack’s memorabilia case. A football helmet was designed with Dr. Jack’s name along with other Texans who died during the 9/11 attack.