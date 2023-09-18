Tyler Junior College celebrates 97th anniversary

The college reflects on the past while looking forward to the future as they celebrate Founder's Day.

TYLER, Texas — In 1926, Tyler Junior College was built with a mission to provide higher education to the East Texans. Today, the college celebrates 97 years of history and accomplishments.

Juan Mejia is the seventh president for TJC, and he said through the years, TJC has made some major accomplishments like winning 68 National Championship titles.

But the biggest of them all is being able to fill the needs of their student body.

"Being able to honor the values that have held us together for almost 100 years: values of unity, caring, integrity, empowerment, and excellence," Meija said.

As students celebrate the 97-year legacy at TJC, many said they’re thankful for the opportunities and success the college offers.

"Some students don't have that financial freedom to be able to go to a bigger university at first. And so, they want to be able to pour in and still give a quality education to those students," said Timon Ovard, TJC student.

TJC will continue to honor its history and embrace the future.