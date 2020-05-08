Tyler Junior College named one of "Best Online Community Colleges" in Texas

Tyler Junior College is no. 2 on this year’s list.

As schools across the nation struggle to shift their classes online and to navigate the unique challenges posed by distance learning amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Guide to Online Schools celebrates Tyler Junior College as one of the best online community colleges in the state.

Tyler Junior College is no. 2 on this year’s list -- released annually by Optimal, a leading education research publisher -- of community and junior colleges all across Texas.