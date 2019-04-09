TYLER, Texas — September marks National Literacy Month, stressing the importance of literacy among kids and adults.

Throughout the year, the Tyler Public Library offers a number of literacy programs meant to help people young and old.

The East Texas Literacy Council had 563 students in 2018. Of those 563, 48% were unemployed and seeking work.

The council says 61% of adults in Smith County have an eighth grade reading level or below.

"Knowing how to read is imperative to life in general," Tyler Public Library reference librarian Aleya Stone said.

Stone says the library is always working to promote literacy in the area.

"Literacy month is every month for us. We're constantly doing things," Stone said.

At the Tyler Public Library you can find programs for all ages including:

Spanish story time with a bilingual teacher.

Story time for toddlers and babies.

Once monthly "talking tales," an oral storytelling program for adults.

Book clubs for adults

The library also offers financial literacy programs for adults who have a hard time understanding their finances.

"This month, we actually do have two financial literacy classes, because literacy is of all types," Stone explained. "'Foundations of Investing' [is] on September 26 and then we have 'Paying Yourself First' on September 28."

For more information, you can visit the Tyler Public Library online.