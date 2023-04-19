Tyler Legacy senior commits to Sam Houston State University on a full ride scholarship

Ja'Nayan Manning was awarded $480,000 in scholarships across 14 colleges. He was awarded the Smith-Hutson Scholarship Program from SHSU.

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 have a spectacular update to a story we brought to you at the end of February. A Tyler Legacy High School senior, who has gone above and beyond has finally committed to a college just in time before graduation.

Ja’Nayan Manning has been awarded a whopping $485,000 dollars in scholarships across 14 colleges and universities, making his story go viral on social media.

"It was very cool to see all the level support that I got especially since here in Texas we're big on football and sports," Manning said. "It was cool to see that the academic side was getting some level support and I really didn't expect it."

Manning has now committed to Sam Houston State University after being interviewed and awarded the Smith-Hutson Scholarship which will give him a full ride to college, starting next fall. He has a few words for his future self he wants to share.

"What I would tell my future self is to keep doing what you've done in high school, to keep the same hard work and determination," Manning said. "We're about to graduate with a high school diploma so hopefully we'll be with the bachelors at that point."

Manning plans to major in business administration and minor in marketing. He wants to thank his teachers April McAdoo, Lemesa Harden-Jenkins and many more along with the Smith-Hutson community. And last but not least, his mother and his faith for all their help.

In regards to his career, Manning hopes to work in sports, marketing or the music industry.