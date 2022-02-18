Students give back to Therapets by baking dog biscuits to benefit program

Baking dog biscuits teaches students teaching reading, math and functional skills of cooking in the kitchen.

TYLER, Texas — Students at Tyler ISD’s Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs are putting their cooking skills to the test while giving back to a local nonprofit.

A sprinkle of love, whole wheat flour, oil, ginger, cinnamon, and molasses are the special ingredients students use to make dog biscuits for Therapets in Tyler. The treats are given to Therapets during their bi-weekly visit to the campus and are made by the high school and Boshears CONNECT program.

The student-made snacks are given to the Therapets after their morning visits with the students and also sold at the Therapet store to benefit and help fund the animal-assisted therapy program.