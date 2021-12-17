United Way begins book vending machine program for Gregg, Harrison schools

Executive Director Evan Dolive said third grade is a pivotal age for reading among students.

KILGORE, Texas — The Greater Longview United Way has started a grant program that will allow local schools in Gregg and Harrison counties to receive book vending machines.

The grant is part of United Way’s Read to Succeed initiative, which focuses on promoting literacy so that students are reading on or above grade level by the end of third grade, according to the agency.

Executive Director Evan Dolive said third grade is a pivotal age for reading among students.

“Studies have shown that by the end of the third grade, if (students) are not at that reading proficiency level, they will have a harder time going forward academically,” he said.

He added that the age is crucial because it marks the switch from students learning to read to reading to learn.