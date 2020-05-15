MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS

May 13, 2020

UofM Global offers free online course – Baseball: For the Love of the Game

While the start of the Major League Baseball season has been delayed, UofM Global is now offering a complimentary online course – Baseball: For the Love of the Game.

The course will be taught by two instructors with an extensive knowledge of baseball.

Curt Hart, an instructor for the University of Memphis College of Professional & Liberal Studies, has more than 20 years of experience in sports broadcasting, including covering the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction and working with the Baltimore Orioles.

Reggie Williams is a former outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers and has more than 20 years of experience in baseball management. He is an adjunct professor for the UofM and serves as a minor league assistant manager and coach for the Cincinnati Reds.

“Every term we experience incredibly high demand for the course Baseball in America, taught by Curt Hart and Reggie Williams – two living, breathing encyclopedias of baseball history and culture,” said Dr. Richard Irwin, executive dean of UofM Global, Academic Innovation and the College of Professional & Liberal Studies. “The University of Memphis would like to share a portion of that compelling content with the national baseball community that is missing the game they love so much.”

The course will take students through the history of the game, from its beginnings in town ball to the inception of the modern game, debunking the Abner Doubleday myth, the Dead Ball era, Black Sox scandal, the glory days of the game, gambling and Pete Rose, steroids, to currently no baseball.

The class is fully online and asynchronous, so students can start at any time and work through the modules at their own pace. For those who are unfamiliar with online classes, Baseball: For the Love of the Game could be a fun introduction.

For more information or to register for the class, click here.

There will be additional complimentary course options coming soon.

