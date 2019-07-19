For the past several months, construction crews have been hard at work to complete remodeling projects at the city’s two high schools.

In 2017, Tyler voters passed a $198 million bond to fund the projects at John Tyler and Robert E. Lee.

Both campuses will feature new academic buildings, classrooms for students and athletic facilities.

The project managers for John Tyler and Robert E. Lee are expected remodeling to be complete by the 2020 spring semester.

Construction this intensive will not be finished after one summer’s worth of work. But both projects are on track for students to be learning inside new academic buildings by 2020.

The construction is part of the third bond phase approved by the Tyler ISD School board.

While crews work to complete the remodeling, students will attend classes in separate buildings. Once construction is finished, students and teachers will move into their new classrooms.

“Part of the strategy here at John Tyler is we have 12 different phases of construction. So we complete an area, we turn it over for students and then we move to an area that was vacated by students. So it's a continuous movement between now and August 2020,” John Tyler project manager Brady Beddingfield said.

Both project managers say the construction should not have any major interference with traffic.

“Our construction group stays out of the flow of traffic and we try to schedule work around hot flow area,” Beddingfield said.

Once completed, construction crews and district leaders hope the new facilities will bring a sense of pride to the community.