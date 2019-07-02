GLADEWATER, Texas — A power outage affecting more than 1,000 Gladewater residents has caused Gladewater Independent School District to cancel classes for Thursday.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed to CBS19 Gladewater Middle School and Weldon Elementary were without power.

According to a Facebook post by the district, since power has not been restored, campuses will dismiss classes for Thursday as follows:

Gladewater Middle School - 9:50 a.m.

Weldon Elementary School - 10 a.m.

Gladewater High School - 10:15 a.m.

Gladewater Primary School - 10:25 a.m.

School buses will also begin boarding at the designated release times.

According to SWEPCO, power is currently expected to be restored around 12 p.m. The outage was initially reported just before 7:40 a.m.