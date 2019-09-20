TYLER, Texas — A new school focusing on the medical field opened its doors in Tyler Thursday morning.

The University of Texas Health Science Center opened the School of Community and World Health building with a ribbon cutting.

The building will be house a masters program in medical-related fields. As of now, there are three programs with the hopes of expanding.

Dean Dr. Jerry Ledlow says he hopes the programs will bring more students to East Texas and keep them local.

"It's best to train people that are from the areas you want them work in because they understand the culture, they have connections," Dr. Ledlow said. "Now you take a community member, train them, put them back in the community and good things happen, health status improves, especially in rural areas. "







