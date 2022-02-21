UT Tyler awards seven honor scholarships to local seniors

Seniors were awarded certificates of accomplishment and big checks for $40,000 toward their college education.

TYLER, Texas — University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) awards seven life-changing scholarships to seven seniors in Tyler.

Three students are from Early College High School (ECHS) and the fourth student attends Tyler Legacy High School.

"Tyler, Texas is blessed with incredible higher education opportunities," Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. "The University of Texas at Tyler awarding Honors scholarships to our students exemplifies the strong connection between higher education and their K-12 educational partners in East Texas."

On Tuesday, February 15, dozens of ECHS students lined the hallways to the library, clapping and cheering their three classmates. The recipients were greeted by UT Tyler Scholarship Road Show members, Tyler ISD leadership, including Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. Family members were also in attendance to congratulate their accomplishments.

"We are extremely proud of our students and their accomplishments," Crawford said. "We relish in seeing how happy their parents and families are today. We're also appreciative of Dr. Calhoun's leadership at UT Tyler in making East Texas students, notably Tyler ISD scholars, a priority in awarding scholarship opportunities."

UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun awarded ECHS seniors Tallon Clemmer, Angel Silva, and Jason Rivera with certificates of accomplishment and big checks for $40,000 toward their college education.

"The lesson to learn now is whatever career you intend to follow, you may be surprised, like me, where life takes you and what you wind up doing may not be what you had planned," Dr. Calhoun said. "We prepare you for the future, whatever that future may be. You are well on your way; what you learn here and at the university will be with you forever. Always value that."

Legacy High School was next the next stop to surprise senior Addie Contreras. When she walked into the library, her family, best friends, and academic counselor Susana Martinez-Arroyo were excited to celebrate with her.

"I am very proud of Addie,” Ms. Martinez-Arroyo said. “She is an outstanding student who worked very hard throughout high school. I am not surprised she got this well-deserved recognition."

UT Tyler returned to ECHS Friday, February 18, to award the Greater Texas Foundation Scholarship (GTF). Thirty-six students were each given $2,000. When graduating from ECHS, many students will already have their high school diploma and associate’s degree.

Dr. Swain explained how UT Tyler also connects students to career opportunities. After spending just two years at UT Tyler, many will have a job ready and waiting.