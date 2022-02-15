Six local high school seniors win UT Tyler Honors Scholarships

Each senior will receive a $40,00000 scholarship and acception into the Tyler Honors Program.

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler surprised six high school seniors with a $40,00000 scholarship and acception into the Tyler Honors Program.

The students will also be given the opportunity to live on campus in the Honors Living and Learning Community.

Hundreds of applications were submitted for this competitive scholarship. UT Tyler will continue to visit 11 more high schools in the next two days to make surprise notifications.

Recipients for February 15 are:

Whitehouse High School: Caden Black

Bishop T.K. Gorman High School: Elizabeth Mahfood

Tyler Early College High School: Angel Silva, Tallon Clemmer and Jason Rivera

Tyler Legacy High School: Adonella Contreras