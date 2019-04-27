TYLER, Texas — College graduations are right around the corner, but what is next for these soon-to-be grads?

Now that millennials are mostly in the job marketplace, it can get even more competitive.

“The biggest fear about integrating is that I can keep up,” UT Tyler senior Grant Craig said. “One thing I’ve learned here at school is that times are changing and they’re changing faster and faster.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has the Texas unemployment rate at 3.8%. So, if you are looking for a job, you really have to bring your “A” game to the interviews.

“For the generation that we have now, they’re so tech-oriented which is an advantage," Tyler ISD teacher, Jessica Brown, said. "But then it’s also a disadvantage when it comes to certain things like phone skills, basic skills, some of the things employers might be looking for, some of those soft skills.”

For that reason, UT Tyler brought in more than 40 businesses to conduct mock interviews for some of their upperclassmen Friday morning.

“We start by teaching them their value," adjunct lecturer at UT Tyler, Gina Johnson, said. "What value do you have? So you can communicate that to your business.”

Some of the interviewers came from Dallas and Austin to participate in the event.

“It’s great for them," Johnson said. "They get to know our students, lots of talent and at the same time students get networking skills and interviewing skills.”

The students are graded on the mock interviews and for many classes, attending the event serves as a final.