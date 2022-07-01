US NEWS: 3 UT Tyler online program ranked in top 100 nationwide

UT Tyler online education allows students to earn a degree or take a course to enhance their career skills.

Three of the University of Texas at Tyler's online programs are ranked in the top 100 in the nation, according to the U.S. News and World Report Best Online Program rankings released on Jan. 26.

UT Tyler ranked 29th in the nation and 5th for veterans for their Master of Science in Nursing program; 98th for their MBA program; and 93rd for their Master of Education program.

The online Master of Science in Nursing is also ranked the third best program in Texas, and the second best within the UT System.

"We are proud to see that our online programs are so well respected," said Amir Mirmiran, PhD, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. "These UT Tyler degree programs are 100% online and provide students with the same quality education as they would receive in an in-person environment."

UT Tyler online education allows students to earn a degree or take a course to enhance their career skills. The university recognizes the demands of everyday life and strives to be flexible to meet students' needs.