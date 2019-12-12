SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is making a pretty Bold Promise to its students.

Today, the school announced that they are launching Bold Promise, a 100% tuition free program.

The program is part of UTSA's commitment to make a college education more accessible to high-achieving students from low and middle-income families.

More details on the program are expected to be announced later this morning.

At the mid-morning announcement, UTSA will provide details on how students can qualify.