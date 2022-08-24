Whitehouse Police investigate verbal threat against high school

A student was detained by the Whitehouse Police Department and the investigation is ongoing.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Whitehouse Police Department are investigating an alleged verbal threat against a Whitehouse ISD high school on Aug. 24.

Parents were notified of the situation through an email by the school district that law enforcement were contacted and an investigation on the threat is ongoing. A student was detained by the Whitehouse Police Department.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Parents should rest easy knowing students are safe," Whitehouse ISD said.