BULLARD, Texas — While students are not in school, there are some moments that are thrilling no matter where they are.

Rachel Berkley is a senior at Brook Hill School in Bullard. She watched an announcement on Wednesday that would recognize four years of dedication and hard work.

"Now to announce the student with the highest numerical average of everyone at Brook Hill senior class of 2020, an honor and accomplishment that years of hard work and dedication, this year's valedictorian is: Miss Rachel Berkley."

A video of Rachel watching the announcement showed her raw emotion on hearing the announcement.

Rachel will attend the University of Texas at Austin and study architecture.