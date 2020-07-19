WATCH: Tyler residents remain split on Lee, Tyler name changes

Even after Tyler ISD's Board of Trustees voted to change the names of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools, residents and alumni remain divided on decision.

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to change the names of both Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School, ending years of debate surrounding the legacies of both men whose names adorned the schools.

The names of each school was a divisive issue through the years that culminated with Thursday's vote. However, Tyler residents remain split on whether the school's names should be changed.

The debate goes beyond race and history and also concerns money, community unity and the quality of each schools.