ORE CITY, Texas — Classes at Ore City Elementary School have been canceled for Wednesday January 30.

In a letter sent home to parents and guardians, district officials explained the cancellation is due to the number of students being sent home or absent from school with "various symptoms."

According to OCISD Superintendent Lynn Heflin, about 50 students were out sick on Monday. On Tuesday, more than 100 students fell ill. By the end of Tuesday, due to checkouts, attendance was below 70 percent.

Normally, the attendance at Ore City Elementary is around 95 percent.

Heflin says the students had a wide range of symptoms including flu-like symptoms, high fever and vomiting. Others had strep throat.

Administrators are urging parents to follow the district on social media to see if the campus will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the district is working to disinfect the entire school with a recommended spray.

The cancellation only affects the elementary campus.

At the high school and middle school, attendance was more than 90 percent with only two students sent home due to illness.