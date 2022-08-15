Welcome back to school, Longview ISD

Parents and students got ready for the first day of school this morning.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set and ready to go for the new school year as students returned to their schools this morning.

At Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, little past 7a.m., kids started making their way to their new classrooms and parents were excited to drop off their kids at school.

Vaieria Correa, a fifth grader at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School said her favorite subject is science because she, "[gets] to learn lots of stuff."

Califia Saent, a Longview ISD parent said she's excited her kids are going back to school

"My house is about to be extra quiet. I don’t even know what I’m going to do while y’all at school," Saent said.

Parents are definitely going to have to find things to fill up their time now. And as promised, polices were out and about monitoring school zones.

At Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, two police officers were stationed next to the school and at least three vehicles were pulled over for either speeding or not yielding to the crosswalk.

After the bell rang at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, Longview High School's bells ranged too. Students were excited to meet up with each other after a long summer break. Students came into the school, picked up their new schedules and headed out once the bell rang at 8:30 this morning.