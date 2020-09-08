Whitehouse holds annual back-to-school event drive-thru style

The church's final tally was 439 backpacks given away, eleven units of blood donated and 16 kids received 42 shots.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Each year, a petting zoo and bounce houses litter First Assembly Church in Whitehouse for the Back-to-School Health Fair. However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed all that for 2020.

However, the event adjusted to be a drive-thru experience for families getting ready for the return to school.

"We're just excited to do this," Pastor Michael Fleming said. "The drive-thru has gone great. Nobody has to even get out of their car, and they can get everything they need headed back to schools."

Hundreds of people came to the church so their kids could receive their immunizations, provided by NET Health. Kids were also able to get school supplies, coupons for a free haircut and a meal.

"One of those cars had 17 in it," Pastor Fleming said. "We've given out a couple hundred backpacks, and we are just so excited to be able to do this for our community."

The church's final tally was 439 backpacks given away, eleven units of blood donated and 16 kids received 42 shots.