Wiley College receives $300,000 Impact Grant from Propel Center

Wiley College's proposal to create film of students interceptions of freedom and college's history of producing activists and freedom-fighters wins grant.

MARSHALL, Texas — Wiley College was awarded a $300,000 Impact Grant for student and research-centered projects from the Propel Center.

Founded in 2021 by Apple and Southern Company, the Propel Center is a first in its kind innovation and learning hub for the historically Black colleges and universities community. The Propel Center is committed to advancing equity in education by serving as a global leadership and innovation hub for HBCUs.

"We believe all students should have access to the tools, resources, and opportunities to change the world," said Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives at Apple. "The HBCU community is full of creativity and vision, and we're proud to support new programming and pathways to drive meaningful change through the Propel Impact Grants."

They select 15 institutions to receive $3 million collectively and each school's project is focused on agri-tech and arts and entertainment initiatives. Out of 44 impressive proposals submitted, Wiley College was chosen to receive an Impact Grant focused on the arts and entertainment.

Wiley College will use the grant to create a short film/episode based upon student interpretations of freedom, and Wiley College's long history of producing graduates that are activists and freedom-fighters.

"Wiley College has a long history and exciting future that we are eager to tell through the eyes of our students. We are excited to provide our students with a real-world experience in the entertainment industry," said Wiley College President and CEO Dr. Herman J. Felton, Jr., J.D. "With our industry partner, Grand Hustle Films, we know that our students will have a memorable experience and create a product that can be marketed to a global audience. This experience is an exciting opportunity for our students to work with all aspects of the film industry."