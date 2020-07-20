With classes set to resume, teachers debate reopening schools

On Saturday, teachers around Texas gathered at the Texas State Capitol to urge politicians to keep classes online when school starts.

TYLER, Texas — In only a few weeks, students will return to school, albeit for a year unlike any other before it. However, it is still unclear whether students will physically go to classes or if classes will move online.

The debate on reopening schools stretches from local districts all the way to the White House and the halls of Congress.

Many teachers have come out against reopening schools, citing the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus. Saturday, teachers rallied in Austin to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to keep schools closed when the fall semester begins.

"I believe that people are making decisions that are not in classrooms everyday, and they don't understand how hard it will be to implement social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID," said Kristin Carpenter, a teacher and organizer of Saturday's protest. "So they just don't understand how that works and how it would work in a school setting."

Max Mollenkamp echoed Carpenter's belief that social distancing will be impossible to enforce in a classroom setting.

"I don't see how we could possibly do that in a safe manner based on the confined space we have in the classrooms, the hallways, and the school building itself," Mollenkamp said. "There's no way to maintain the proper distancing and keeps kids apart. Not to mention the difficulty we have enforcing the masks and social distancing with children. So I don't see it as even a possibility right now."

Some teachers share concern that some people are putting politics above the safety of both teachers and students.

"Being a politician, you have to look at the big picture," Anita Baxter said. "I hope that they consider us little guys, but I'm not always so sure that happens."

When CBS19 asked teachers whether traditional school is worth the risk, they were split.

"Yeah. And I know that that's an unpopular opinion. But eventually, we have to move forward into our new normal."

"If you did it correctly, with the 6 feet distancing and the masks, and the students followed the rules, keep your masks on, which is going to be a challenge within itself, then sure."

"First of all, it isn't safe right now. Like Robin said, there isn't room for this number of people in the space we have."