EL PASO, Texas — What's the perfect Valentine's Day gift? Naming a cockroach after your ex, of course!

The El Paso Zoo is asking the public to send them a Facebook message with the name of their ex (first name and last initial) and they will name a cockroach after him or her!

Starting Monday, the zoo will post pictures of the cockroaches and their names on Facebook.

Then, on Valentine's Day at 2:15 p.m., you can tune into the zoo's Facebook Live and watch their meerkats devour the creepy, crawly creatures!