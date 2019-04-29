UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An elderly East Texas woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on April 23 at 9:05 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian crash on US-271, approximately eight miles north of Gilmer.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a passenger car, identified as Beverly Burns Sinclair, 74, of Pittsburg, was traveling north on Highway 271 when she struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as Elizabeth R. Shelt, 87, of Winnsboro. Shelt was taken to a Pittsburg-area hospital where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.