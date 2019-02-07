Updated at 6:25 p.m. with victim's name.

Addison police are investigating the death of a wheelchair-bound elderly woman as a homicide.

Joan Mulcahy, 82, was found dead Monday night in the 4800 block of West Grove Drive at the Bent Tree Apartments, near the Dallas North Tollway.

“She was a very loving person, she was very caring. She was very joyful, she was always talking to the neighbors, very neighborly,” neighbor Tomas Rodriguez said.

“Lady was in her 80s, wheelchair bound, what could you possibly want from her? Why was there a need to hurt her in any way?” Rodriguez asked.

Rodriguez said many people in the complex knew her.

“I'd see her all the time, she'd wheel out to the street on the sidewalk, just kind of enjoy the day,” neighbor Tim Turner said.

Turner was home when the police swarmed the complex Monday night.

“Got up from my desk, had some trash to take out, got up to my window, and looked out, and the whole parking lot was full of Addison police cars,” Turner said. “Police were, like, all over the place and when I looked down the street there were a couple ambulances sitting there. The street looked like it was blocked off. Dallas Police Department was here.”

Detectives spent the day investigating. Police say they have a few people of interest, but so far they have made no arrests.

Neighbors are hoping for answers and for closure.

“Like, who could actually do something like that and why? She never hurt anybody, you know,” Rodriguez said. “It's something tragic, it's something very sad, it's something you wouldn't think that you would hear about.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-450-7156.