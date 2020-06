There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An investigation has concluded that electrical failure is to blame for a house fire Sunday night in the 500 block of Rigeleda Avenue in Longview.

According to the city, when the fire department arrived heavy smoke was seen coming from the attic.

Crews were able to put out the fire with little damage to the Kitchen, dining room, and attic space.