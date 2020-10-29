Elementary school teacher creates spooky science experiments this Halloween

A Hudson PEP Elementary teacher uses Halloween theme to get students interested in science.

LONGVIEW, Texas — This Halloween season Claire Holdridge's lesson plans include a few tricks.

"They're really fun exciting experiments," Holdridge, Hudson PEP teacher, said. "Some of them I actually just research on the internet and just look for cool experiments to do with the kids for Halloween-ish, spooky theme."

Every Halloween Holdridge conduct Halloween themed experiments that light up the faces of her students.

"It's so nice to see them excited and not just me teaching in front of them all the time but to see them be wowed," she said.

The elementary teacher has been teaching for the past 17 years.

"One of the experiments I did was to make a floating ghost and use a tea bag for that and set it on fire," she said. "We talk about how warm air rises and how after the warm air is up it's less dense and floats the tea bag up, its really cool."

Holdridge says the experiments teach the kids valuable lesson on how science is applied to our everyday lives.

"Especially right now having been at home for so long the kids need to see hands on things that show how our everyday world works," she said. "Everything that we talked about in 'spooky science' had some kind of every day life application to it."