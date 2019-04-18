TYLER, Texas — Due to the severe storms that hit the East Texas region resulting in power outages, at least two schools have decided to delay classes on Thursday.

According to Elkhart Independent School District and Chapel Hill Independent School District, classes will start at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article if and when more districts decide to implement a late start to the school day.