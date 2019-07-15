PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — Several units in Henderson County responded to a grass fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Payne Springs Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 1:30 p.m.

The fire spread to about two acres and severe buildings were threatened by the fire.

Two units from Payne Springs helped to keep the fire contained away from the area buildings.

According to the PSFD, the fire started due to flying embers from two burn barrels.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office issued citations to the owners of the barrels.