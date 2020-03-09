Drive-in music festival coming to Austin this month featuring Snoop Dogg, Nelly

Locals will be able to purchase parking spaces with their own socially-distanced "yards."

AUSTIN, Texas — A drive-in music festival sponsored by Raising Cane's is in the works for the cities of Austin, Dallas and Lubbock, Texas.

The two-day festival dubbed "Hometown Heroes" will be held simultaneously in the three cities on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, with some artists performing live on stage in one town while the others are streamed in from the other locations. Artists tapped for the event include big names like Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Pat Green, Randy Rogers and more.

Viewers in Austin and Lubbock should expect to see headliners like Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Cody Johnson and Pat Green live. Meanwhile, those in Dallas can witness live shows by Parker McCollum, Lee Brice and more.

Tickets are being sold in multiple categories by vehicle.

Diamond, Platinum and Gold will allow for a minimum of four and a max of six people to have their own socially distanced "yard" around their vehicle. These spaces are 8 feet by 8 feet and are to be distanced six feet from the next group. In the Gold area, which event organizers described as "sub-par," music volume will not be as intense.

Guests will be able to bring an FM tuner to their area to listen on their headphones. Large LED screens will also be present in select areas.

In the Silver area, the yards will be 24 feet by 18 feet. However, there will be little visibility to the stage and low volume. Guests will be encouraged to use their FM tuners from their cars.

Masks will be required upon entering and will be enforced any time a guest leaves their vehicles or defined spaces. Guests will also be provided with a code of conduct.

Food and drinks will be available for order using the Roovy app.

While the locations of the event have yet to be announced, tickets are expected to go on sale on Sept. 8. For more information, click here.

A spokesperson for the City of Austin released the following statement on Sept. 3:

“Austin Center for Events has not received any special event application or contact from these event organizers to date. The event’s website indicates that the exact location is TBD, therefore, it is unknown at this time what, if any, permitting would be required. For those that do require special event review and permitting, all applications for drive-in movies and concerts must include a safety plan that specifically outlines how health and safety protocols will be established and maintained. These plans are reviewed by and require approval by our local Health Authority.”