WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines isn't letting the coronavirus stop her from reaching her fans.

The Waco superstar will host a one-hour special on Food Network Sunday called "In the Kitchen with Joanna Gaines."

According to the Magnolia Instagram, the show will feature Joanna and the kids making some of their favorite meals.

"Watch Jo and the kids make a few family favorites like zucchini bread, chili and chocolate chip cookies," the post reads. "Plus, get a sneak peek of her new cooking show which will premiere on Magnolia Network!"

The Instagram post and a post on Joanna's Twitter page also features a short clip from the show.

