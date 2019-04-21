SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State graduate Uché Ndubizu is currently vying for America's vote, as he recently made the Top 10 finalists on ABC's "American Idol."

His alma mater tweeted support for the singer Sunday afternoon, encouraging supporters to vote him through to the next round.

The Texas wedding singer has wowed millions from the "American Idol" stage with performances like "Finesse" by Bruno Mars and Cardi B., "Diamonds" by Rihanna and "Play That Funky Music" by Wild Cherry.

Uché, 24, is a Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, dancer, actor and model from Sugar Land. He has opened for artists like Demi Lovato and B.o.B. He lived with his mother in Minnesota before moving to the Houston area, where he was originally born.

“I was just a weird little boy that danced and did flips everywhere," said Uché. "I think I just loved making people happy. I remember telling my mom one day, 'During school when I can make even one person smile I feel like I’ve done my job.'”

He began his entertainment career at age 11 in Minnesota. He spent his summers in Nigeria, where he practiced his dancing skills. Uché eventually took advice from his agents and casting directors to begin working on his singing.

“As a kid I was just never the standout singer in the family, I thought that place was for my sisters,” he said.

So, he joined his high school and church choirs. But he said he never felt quite at home there.

“I hated having to just stand there and sway, it was so not for me,” he said before finding his home on the stage as a solo artist.

His first boost to fame was in 2014 when he won the ACUVUE 1-Day Contest, which resulted in the release of his first single, "Shoo Fly," along with a music video sponsored by ACUVUE and a mentorship with Joe Jonas.

Late last year, he sent an audition tape to "a lady looking for good singers." The next thing he knew, Uché said he was on a flight heading to audition for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie for Season 2 of ABC's "American Idol."

"American Idol" airs Sunday and Monday nights on ABC.

