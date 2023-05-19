This West Texas ghost town is on sale for $100K, but there's a catch

The town is now in the market for a new owner, drawing attention in Texas and beyond.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — Lobo is a tiny windswept ghost town in West Texas, some 60 miles northwest of art mecca Marfa.

According to a report by our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, little remains of the abandoned desert city: an old grocery store, a vacant motel and a boarded-up gas station. The town is now in the market for a new owner, drawing attention in Texas and beyond.

Alexander Bardorff, one of the owners, said a friend spotted a “town for sale” sign while driving past Lobo in the late 1990s. Lobo became a place for the group to “get away from the busy city life and relax in the country,” he said.

But the German owners have a particular vision for the new owner.