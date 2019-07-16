WATCH LIVE
Photo by: Epic Waters
NEWS
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark offering free admission to Texas teachers
During July 22 through July 28, teachers can enter the water park free of charge during Teachers Appreciation Week.
Author:
KYTX Staff
Published:
3:51 PM CDT July 16, 2019
Updated:
3:51 PM CDT July 16, 2019
Epic Waters
