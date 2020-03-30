TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank has partnered with Food Finders of Smith County to deliver food boxes to low-income seniors in Tyler city limits.

According to a press release, the delivery service is for low-income seniors over 60 that are homebound or quarantined and at risk of hunger.

Boxes will contain shelf-stable groceries such as dried beans, rice, pasta and canned meat, fruits and vegetables and will provide items for up to 16 meals.

Seniors must fall within the following guidelines:

East Texas Food Bank

On Tuesday, March 31, seniors can start calling the East Texas Food Bank at 903-617-2046 between 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to sign up for delivery and voicemails will not be accepted.

Seniors will need to provide the following information:

Full Name

Phone Number

Delivery Address

Number of People Living in the Household

Verbal Declaration of Income

Food Finders of Smith County will call seniors prior to delivery and verbal confirmation of senior’s name is needed.