TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank has partnered with Food Finders of Smith County to deliver food boxes to low-income seniors in Tyler city limits.
According to a press release, the delivery service is for low-income seniors over 60 that are homebound or quarantined and at risk of hunger.
Boxes will contain shelf-stable groceries such as dried beans, rice, pasta and canned meat, fruits and vegetables and will provide items for up to 16 meals.
Seniors must fall within the following guidelines:
On Tuesday, March 31, seniors can start calling the East Texas Food Bank at 903-617-2046 between 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to sign up for delivery and voicemails will not be accepted.
Seniors will need to provide the following information:
- Full Name
- Phone Number
- Delivery Address
- Number of People Living in the Household
- Verbal Declaration of Income
Food Finders of Smith County will call seniors prior to delivery and verbal confirmation of senior’s name is needed.