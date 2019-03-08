HENDERSON, Texas — Have you ever drove to the store, gone in to get a few things and come back and realize your car is gone? Hopefully, the answer is no but for many, the fear of having their car stolen is enough to take extra measures.

"There's a lot of vehicle thefts that go on here in East Texas, and the best way to not be a victim is to give yourself all the tools you can get to prevent them from stealing your vehicle," resident Chad Taylor said.

The last thing anyone wants is for their car to end up in a chop shop and be sold for parts. To prevent this the East Texas Auto Theft Task Force in Henderson is offering a free technique called VIN etching, to help discourage criminals from trying to steal your car.

"We can print out a dot-matrix stencil that we put on the vehicle, we'll put the stencil on the vehicle and apply an acid to that stencil," auto theft investigator for Rusk County, Blake Humber, said.

The task force places a vehicle identification number (VIN) on every window because every part of your car that has no VIN holds no value for the criminal.

"Glass is a lot of value to a vehicle so you're not going to be able to get rid of the VIN number or the identifier for this vehicle without getting rid of every piece of glass," Humber said.

The VIN is usually found on the front windshield of the car or the inside of the drivers' side door. Criminals avoid taking parts with the numbers on it because it can be traced back to them.

In the past, sandblasters were used and it took about 30 minutes to put on, now it only takes a fraction of that time.

"If you want to protect your car and your property just come down and have them do it. It takes but five minutes and you're done. They don't tear up your car or anything, it's just a good program for Rusk County or wherever," Mike Brewer said.

If you would like to try this new tool you can contact the East Texas Auto Theft Task Force at 903-593-6990 to set up an appointment.