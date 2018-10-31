As early elections wrap up, some East Texas communities discussed adding the sale of alcohol to within city limits.

Among them, Scottsville, which is near Marshall, and Garrison which is 20 miles away from Nacogdoches.

Scottsville has a population of a few hundred and only has one store, according to Grub Sack owner Dylan Roth.

"There's no other stores for 6 miles either direction," he said. "I'm the only source of sales tax for Scottsville."

He said the city is wet, but the only store that sold alcohol closed years ago. Roth's store, which is in dry Harrison county, was annexed into Scottsville for the purpose of selling alcohol.

Roth began a petition earlier this year which now has enough signatures. He said being able to sell will expand business but he says it is also a way of keeping community money inside the community.

"The tax money that I collect will stay in Scottsville, as opposed to them going to Marshall or Wascom and spending their money there," Roth said. "This is revenue for Scottsville and their community."

It is money that small economies like the city of Garrison could really use, according to Garrison Mayor Russell Wright.

"The streets are probaby one of the top complaints," he said. "The street here right behind us costs $250,000, that's money we don't have. We had to borrow that money."

Garrison is dry and a vote to make it wet last year, failed.

"It was very contentious, it was very heated and I don't like how heated it got," Wright said. "People were bashing other people, and it shouldn't be like that. My stance on it is if the people want to vote on it, let them have their voice."

He said an area businessman here started this year's petition.

"He wants to help the city in any way he can, he's from here, local, he lives outside the city but he's very supportive," Wright said. "That's one thing I can say about the city of Garrison. Their heart's here."

