ETX former teacher goes unpaid as private school closes

CBS19 will share more of those stories and look into Revolution Academy of East Texas’ license and credentials Friday Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — Revolution Academy of East Texas opened in the summer of 2019, advertised on its Instagram as a “private school who specializes in special needs children and children that do not adapt well into a mainstream school system.”

The school announced on its Facebook page Monday, Oct. 5, “effective Friday, October 9, 2020, Revolution Academy will be closing its doors.” The post can no longer be found on the school page though as Revolution has deleted its website and all social media, except Instagram.

However, the post can be found on another Facebook page, Take a Stand Against Revolution Academy of East Texas. Andrea Martine created the page after learning she wasn’t alone in her experience with the private school.

Martine enrolled her daughter at the school in September of 2019 because she felt it would be a good fit.

“I felt like she would really benefit from the more individualized one on one setting that they advertised there,” explained the mom.

Then in January, she joined Revolution as a pre-k teacher, but Martine said it wasn’t long until she had concerns.

“I never got breaks,” she said. “They didn't supervise the kids well enough outside, I thought so I would constantly suggest like we need more people outside. The more things are brought up, the more agitated they'd get with me.”

Martine said during her time at the private school, there was less than 10 people on staff including the owner, Kacee Mullikin. The former teacher said there was around 35 students at the time as well.

At the beginning of March, Martine was approached about her role at the school and it led to the teacher and her children leaving Revolution Academy amicable she had thought.

Tensions between Martine and her former employer though as weeks passed and she never received her final paycheck.

“Excuse after excuse,” she said. “So, finally, I sent her (Kacee) one last email. I said, you know, here's the Texas Payday Laws if you don't comply, I'll be filing a claim in the next week.”

The next week, the former teacher as well as a coworker from her time at Revolution Academy went to the Texas Workforce Commission about the issue. After months, both received notices that the claims had been accepted, but at that time Martine didn’t believe she’d ever see the money.

“By then I found out from a (Facebook) post… about this group of 50 employees that was hired in July, late July, that were not receiving their payments,” she explained. “I didn't ever think that she (Kacee) would have the gall to, you know, continue to try to employ people when she couldn't even pay the people.”

The Take a Stand Against Revolution Academy of East Texas was then created as a space for former employees as well as parents to share their experiences at the school. With 250 members, there are stories ranging from kids coming home with bite marks, parents showing up to the school and children not being accounted for and more.