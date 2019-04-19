LUFKIN, Texas — The family and friends of 8-year-old Dilynn Creel and 3-year-old Jace Creel, gathered Thursday morning to say their final goodbye to the brothers at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.

The two boys lost their lives after a tree fell on the back of their family's car in Angelina County during Saturday's storm.

The family says the two boys loved motorcycles. So they went on social media and asked local motorcyclists to attend the funeral and lead the procession.

"It's nothing for us to be able to jump on our motorcycles," President of Cherokee Family Motorcycle Club, Robert Dye, said.

Bikers from across East Texas attended the funeral to honor the brothers.

"They (the family) wanted to see as many motorcycles here as possible," Dye said. "They actually asked if there was enough here to make the ground shake."

That is exactly what happened. More than 50 bikers led the way to the Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto as a way to remember the two little boys who "liked everything little boys do."