ETX non-profit implements suicide prevention program to several schools

TYLER, Texas — East Texas is home to historic landmarks, floral landscapes and various close knit communities. Underneath the beautiful charm lies an alarming statistic. Out of the 25 most populous counties in Texas, Smith County ranks #1 in suicide rates. A truth organizations in East Texas hope to change.

Since the pandemic, 41% of Americans reported having struggles with mental health that they haven't had before, according to the CDC.

The current suicide rate in East Texas is 40% higher than average in Texas. To address this need, Next Step Community Solutions aims to improve mental health for students at nine North and East Texas school districts. Including, Tyler, Athens, Winonna, Brownsboro, Bullard and Kilgore school districts.

According to the organization, "Sources of Strength" is a program that "helps students build resilience and hope and has been shown to be effective in reducing the rate of suicide attempts at middle and high schools."

Instead of focusing on the trauma and tragedy students are facing, the program, offered online or in-person, is designed to bring hope and help. Students and staff will participate in activities to help identify "positive areas in their life that students can find strength in." Students are also encouraged to build relationships with peers and adults.

As the pandemic continues - so does the need for mental health resources. This school year, those resources will be available- for some East Texas students.