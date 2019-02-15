TYLER, Texas — February 14th is Valentine’s Day, but ever since last year’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida it will also be the anniversary of the day a gunman took the lives of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On the one-year anniversary of this event, we are reminded that school safety must always be a priority, and East Texas schools continue to stay vigilant in the protection of their students.

Many East Texas school districts have improved security measures in the last year.

Van ISD hired Thomas Robertson, former Brownsboro chief of police, as their new director of public safety.

Lindale ISD has sworn in at least two new police officers.

Longview ISD communications coordinator, Elizabeth Ross, said they use many approaches to protect their students, like their “High-5” program in elementary schools.

“This program utilizes police department members from Longview P.D., Gregg County P.D. as essentially undercover police. They come in their street clothes and they look like everyday watchdog volunteers,” Ross said.

At Longview High School, the district utilizes a one-point entry system.

“You have to go through our yard shack after a certain hour of the day, you have to go through that one entrance,” said Ross.

They also use an online system that is constantly looking for threats.

“It is just constantly is scanning,” explained Ross, “So if someone says shooter, Jetson Middle School, or shooter, Longview High School, it alerts us so we can take immediate action,” said Ross.

In addition to these measures, all Longview ISD school resource officers are current members of law enforcement, and some are armed.

Ross says the job is never done when it comes to school safety.

“It is never, OK, done. We’re completely safe,” Ross said, “You’re always going to have to change what you do to protect the students you have from whatever outside forces are happening.”